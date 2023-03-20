Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biden's appeals court nominee faces rare Democratic scrutiny

Biden’s appeals court nominee faces rare Democratic scrutiny

By: The Associated Press SEUNG MIN KIM March 20, 2023 0

One of President Joe Biden's nominees to a federal appeals court has generated rare concern from some Democrats and outside groups over his signature on a legal brief defending a parental notification law in New Hampshire, injecting the issue of abortion into his confirmation fight from an unexpected flank. Michael Delaney, nominated for the 1st U.S. ...

