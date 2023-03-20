Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Batson challenges: People v. Bullock

March 20, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Batson challenges Race-neutral explanations – Out-of-state jurors People v. Bullock KA 20-00597 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of drug paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of a child. The conviction arose from an incident in which ...

