Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Custody and visitation: Bonilla-Wright v. Wright Jr.

Fourth Department – Custody and visitation: Bonilla-Wright v. Wright Jr.

By: Daily Record Staff March 20, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Custody and visitation Counseling as a component Bonilla-Wright v. Wright Jr. CAF 22-00138 Appealed from Family Court, Monroe County Background: The respondent father appealed from an order that appealed from a prior order of custody and visitation. After an argument that escalated to a physical encounter during a visitation exchange, the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo