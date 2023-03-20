Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 2-3, 2023

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 2-3, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 20, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 2, 2023    70 NOT PROVIDED AMBROSE, BEVERLY G et ano to 356 SOUTH GOODMAN LLC Property Address: 356 SOUTH GOODMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12786 Page: 0241 Tax Account: 121.58-1-11 Full Sale Price: $1.00 AUCHTER, ALLAN N to FENTON, CHRISTOPHER JAMES et ano Property Address: 15 WENHAM LANE, PERINTON NY Liber: 12786 Page: ...

