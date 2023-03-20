Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Prosecutors rest in sedition case against Proud Boys leaders

Prosecutors rest in sedition case against Proud Boys leaders

By: The Associated Press March 20, 2023 0

Federal prosecutors on Monday rested their seditious conspiracy case against former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants charged with plotting to stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden after the 2020 election. Jurors will hear testimony by defense witnesses before they begin deliberating in one of the most ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo