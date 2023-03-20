Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Rehearing: USA v. Gibson

Second Circuit – Rehearing: USA v. Gibson

By: Daily Record Staff March 20, 2023 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Rehearing Drug schedule comparability – Issue addressed USA v. Gibson 20-3049 Judges Kearse, Lohier, and Lee Background: The United States petitioned the Second Circuit for a rehearing for United States v. Gibson, 55 F.4th 153 (2nd Cir 2022) seeking an amended opinion that states that the 2015 removal of Naloxegol from the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo