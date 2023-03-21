Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Amended complaint: Citibank N.A. v. Bailey, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff March 21, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Amended complaint Substitution – John and Jane Doe categories Citibank N.A. v. Bailey, et al. CA 22-00002 Appealed from Supreme Court, Chautauqua County Background: The plaintiff commenced a mortgage foreclosure action in 2020 against the decedent and certain John and Jane Does, defined in the complaint as the tenants, occupants, persons ...

