Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Police report: Chwojdak v. Schunk

Fourth Department – Police report: Chwojdak v. Schunk

By: Daily Record Staff March 21, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Police report Expert witness – Motor vehicle accident Chwojdak v. Schunk CA 22-00162 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action after suffering injuries when the defendant’s vehicle collided with a vehicle operated by the plaintiff. The collision occurred while the plaintiff’s vehicle was stopped at a ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo