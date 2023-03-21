Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Business / Investor alleges fraud and deception by RealEats executives

Investor alleges fraud and deception by RealEats executives

By: Kevin Oklobzija March 21, 2023 0

An Indiana firm is alleging that RealEats executives used fraudulent behavior to induce investment and also failed to disclose the impending financial peril faced by the Geneva-based farm-to-table meal delivery service. In a complaint filed in state Supreme Court in Ontario County on Friday, Real Bridge LLC of Indianapolis says RealEats CEO Dan Wise and chief ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo