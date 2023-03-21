Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded February 21, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 21, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded February 21, 2023 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT LEWEEN, HALSEY E 28 RIVERVIEW ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14623 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $250.00 LUNN, JUSTIN M 126 HARD ROCK ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $388.00 MADDIE, VANESSA E 403 WESTFIELD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $100.00 MAXWELL, MANZEL R 140 ...

