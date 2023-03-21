Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 2-3, 2023

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 2-3, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 21, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 2, 2023     61 NOT PROVIDED ALSL ENTERPRISES INC Property Address: 51 ASSEMBLY DRIVE, MENDON NY Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $73,559.39 BLKHRTD LLC Property Address: 38 LIME STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: RAY, STEVEN Amount: $100,000.00 PROHOV, MICHELLE Z Property Address: 83 AKRON STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: KINECTA FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $75,000.00 RONDELLI, KATHERINE LOUISE Property Address: 51 REITZ PKWY, ...

