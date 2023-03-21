Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – FOIA: Jabar v. U.S. Department of Justice

By: Daily Record Staff March 21, 2023 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit FOIA Criminal discovery – Burden of proof Jabar v. U.S. Department of Justice 22-226 Judges Cabranes, Nardini, and Rakoff Background: The plaintiff appealed from the grant of summary judgment to the Department of Justice. He commenced a Freedom of Information Act claim seeking documents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation related to ...

