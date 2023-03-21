Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Supreme Court rules for deaf student in education case

By: The Associated Press JESSICA GRESKO March 21, 2023 0

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday for a deaf student who sued his public school system for providing an inadequate education. The case is significant for other disabled students who allege they were failed by school officials. The case the justices ruled in involves Miguel Luna Perez, who attended public school in Sturgis, Michigan. Perez's lawyers ...

