Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / US home sales surged in February as mortgage rates dipped

US home sales surged in February as mortgage rates dipped

By: The Associated Press ALEX VEIGA March 21, 2023 0

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes surged in February to the fastest pace in six months as homebuyers seized on a modest drop in mortgage rates. The nation's median price also edged lower, its first annual drop since 2012. Existing home sales jumped 14.5% last month from January to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.58 ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo