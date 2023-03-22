Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Ex-judge rejects free speech defense in Project Veritas case

Ex-judge rejects free speech defense in Project Veritas case

By: The Associated Press March 22, 2023 0

The First Amendment protection for journalists should not keep prosecutors from seeing most evidence gathered in a probe of people connected to conservative group Project Veritas, a former federal judge appointed to the case said in a report Tuesday. Barbara Jones told U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres that she recommends letting prosecutors view most of the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo