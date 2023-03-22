Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Premises liability: Evans v. Old Forge Properties Inc.

Fourth Department – Premises liability: Evans v. Old Forge Properties Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff March 22, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Premises liability Constructive notice – Single prior incident Evans v. Old Forge Properties Inc. CA 21-01211 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The plaintiffs commenced a negligence action to recover damages for injuries sustained by the plaintiff after he rode down a water slide at an amusement park. The plaintiffs ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo