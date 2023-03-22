Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Show-up identification: People v. Desmond

Fourth Department – Show-up identification: People v. Desmond

By: Daily Record Staff March 22, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department  Show-up identification Handcuffed – Voice identification People v. Desmond KA 17-00344 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of burglary and robbery. He argues that the show-up identification procedures involving the two victims were unduly suggestive and ought to have been suppressed. Ruling: The Appellate Division reserved ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo