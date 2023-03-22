Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 10, 2023

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 10, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 22, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 10, 2023    29 NOT PROVIDED ANTILL, ROBIN to STAHL PROPERTY ASSOCIATES III LLC Property Address: Liber: 12790 Page: 0140 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $148,600.00 FLOOD, DOUGLAS W to TYLER BEEHLER CONSTRUCTION INC Property Address: PART OF 907 BURRITT ROAD, PARMA NY Liber: 12790 Page: 0027 Tax Account: 031.03-3-4.11 Full Sale Price: $28,000.00 HANFORD HEALTH LLC ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo