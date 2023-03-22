Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 8-9, 2023

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 8-9, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 22, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 8, 2023    54 NOT PROVIDED ANDERSON, RICHARD to AD ROSENBERG LLC Property Address: 477-479 FLOWER CITY PARK, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12789 Page: 0168 Tax Account: 090.50-2-11 Full Sale Price: $200,001.00 BARKLEY, MARION L to ATLAS CONTRACTORS LLC Property Address: 36 ARVINE PARK, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12788 Page: 0619 Tax Account: 135.42-2-28 Full Sale Price: $122,000.00 GOREVSKI, ...

