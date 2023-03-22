Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded February 22, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 22, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded February 22, 2023 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT 1-0 GRANNY’S HELPFUL HANDS, LLC PO BOX 7400, MINNEAPOLIS MN 55407 Favor: PAYCHEX, INC. Attorney: CLAIR G BOPP ESQ Amount: $31,112.15 GAULDEN, CHYNNA B et ano 11 BURLEY ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: JOSEPH J CASSOTTA ESQ Amount: $7,740.42 GONZALEZ, VALENTINA et ano 219 HEBARD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: ...

