Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, February 22, 2023

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, February 22, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 22, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded February 22, 2023 MECHANICS LIEN CLC VENTURES LLC Favor: KEYSTONE CONSTRUCTION AND RENOVATIONS LLC Amount: $16,780.45 21 RICHMOND STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14610

