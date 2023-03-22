Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 10, 2023

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 10, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 22, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 10, 2023     23 14420 SHADE, CHRISTINE M Property Address: 89 TALAMORA TRAIL, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $25,000.00 14467 CODY, DYLAN & GIBSON, NICOLE Property Address: 1522 ERIE STATION ROAD, HENRIETTA NY 14467 Lender: GIBSON, MARK Amount: $247,000.00 14526 DUNN, GERALD C & DUNN, JOYCE A Property Address: 42 ROLLING MEADOWS WAY, PENFIELD ...

