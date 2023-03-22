Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, February 22, 2023

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, February 22, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 22, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded February 22, 2023 POWER OF ATTORNEY HARSTER, ARLENE B Appoints: HERZOG, CYNTHIA A WINTER, HELGA O Appoints: WINTER, ROBERT C REVOCATION OF POWER OF ATTORNEY CILENTO, ELFRIEDE Appoints: CILENTO, JOSEPH

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo