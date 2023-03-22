Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Supreme Court chews on Jack Daniel’s dog toy dispute

Supreme Court chews on Jack Daniel’s dog toy dispute

By: The Associated Press JESSICA GRESKO March 22, 2023 0

The Supreme Court is hearing a spirited dispute Wednesday between whiskey maker Jack Daniel's and the manufacturer of a squeaking dog toy that parodies the liquor's bottle and label. The question for the court has to do with whether the toy's maker infringed on Jack Daniel's trademarks. Arizona-based VIP Products produces the Bad Spaniels toy. While the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo