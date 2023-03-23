Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Campaign for Justice has achieved fund-raising goal

Campaign for Justice has achieved fund-raising goal

Celebration planned for April 25

By: Bennett Loudon March 23, 2023 0

The Campaign for Justice fund-raising campaign officially wraps up March 31, but the effort has already reached the goal of $265,000.

