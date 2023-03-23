Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Family Court: Matter of Jerimiah H.

March 23, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Family Court Suspended judgment – Compliance with terms of judgment Matter of Jerimiah H. CAF 20-01207 Appealed from Family Court, Erie County Background: The petitioner had moved to revoke a suspended judgment entered upon the admission of the respondent mother that she had permanently neglected the subject child. The mother appealed ...

