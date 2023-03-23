Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Motor vehicle accident: Gomez v. Buczynski

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Motor vehicle accident Right-of-way – Summary judgment Gomez v. Buczynski CA 22-00371 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action for damages after sustaining injuries in a motor vehicle accident. The accident occurred at an intersection when the plaintiff attempted to make a left turn in front ...

