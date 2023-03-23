Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded February 22, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 23, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded February 22, 2023 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT JACKSON, JOHN T 50 GREEN KNOLLS DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14620 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $1,076.00 JEANPIERRE, EMMANUEL J 102 DONNA ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $876.00 JOHNSON, ASHLEY J 46 ROGERS AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $596.00 JONES, DAMON L 313 ...

