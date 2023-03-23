Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 13, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 23, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 13, 2023     61 NOT PROVIDED 1487 WLO RD LLC Property Address: 92 POST AVENUE, GREECE NY Lender: CUCIT, JOSEPH Amount: $150,000.00 LEBIODA, MALGORZATA & LEBIODA, RYSZARD Property Address: Lender: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $30,000.00 MARTORANA, BARBARA A Property Address: 739  CENTER ROAD, PARMA NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $336,000.00 PETTWAY, ANNA C Property Address: Lender: MORTGAGE ...

