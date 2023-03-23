Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Pawn shop owner gets four years

Pawn shop owner gets four years

By: Daily Record Staff March 23, 2023 0

The owner of a Rochester pawn shop who was convicted on federal charges of transporting stolen goods was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Charles J. Siragusa.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo