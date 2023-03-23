Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Prosecutors reveal planned Proud Boys witness was informant

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and LINDSAY WHITEHURST March 23, 2023 0

Federal prosecutors disclosed Wednesday that a witness expected to testify for the defense at the seditious conspiracy trial of former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four associates was secretly acting as a government informant for nearly two years after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, a defense lawyer said in a ...

