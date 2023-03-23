Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Shooter sentenced in Monroe County Court

Shooter sentenced in Monroe County Court

By: Daily Record Staff March 23, 2023 0

Michael Parnell, 30, was sentenced Wednesday by Monroe County Court Judge Michael L. Dollinger to 23 to 26 years in state prison for convictions related to a shooting in Rochester in July.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo