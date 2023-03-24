Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Dangerous condition: Lobianco v. City of Niagara Falls, et al.

Fourth Department – Dangerous condition: Lobianco v. City of Niagara Falls, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff March 24, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Dangerous condition Visible and apparent – Constructive notice Lobianco v. City of Niagara Falls, et al. CA 21-01715 Appealed from Supreme Court, Niagara County Background: The plaintiff commenced a negligence action after sustaining injuries when he stepped off a curb onto a street and fell into an uncovered storm drain. The ...

