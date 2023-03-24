Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Kemp

March 24, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Suppression Parent-child privilege People v. Kemp KA 21-00935 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of two counts of murder. He argues that the court erred in failing to suppress recorded statements that he made to his father in an interview room at the police station ...

