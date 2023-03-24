Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Informant didn’t spy on Proud Boys defense, prosecutors say

Informant didn’t spy on Proud Boys defense, prosecutors say

By: The Associated Press LINDSAY WHITEHURST and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER March 24, 2023 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — As revelations that a defense witness was also an FBI informant roil the already contentious Capitol riot trial of members of the far-right Proud Boys group, prosecutors said Thursday that the informant was never told to gather information about the defendants or their lawyers. The FBI ended its relationship with the informant this ...

