Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Olympian attorney joins Bond Schoeneck & King

Olympian attorney joins Bond Schoeneck & King

Thorsness won gold in 1984

By: Bennett Loudon March 24, 2023 0

Attorney Kristen J. Thorsness has joined the Rochester office of Bond, Schoeneck & King as of counsel, concentrating on Title IX federal athletics regulations and gender equity in college and scholastic athletics.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo