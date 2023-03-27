Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Appeals court vacates conviction

Appeals court vacates conviction

Prosecutor can present case to new grand jury

By: Bennett Loudon March 27, 2023 0

A state appeals court has reversed multiple counts of promoting sexual performance by a child because of problems with the grand jury proceedings.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo