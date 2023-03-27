Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biden's Justice Dept. keeps hard line in death row cases

Biden’s Justice Dept. keeps hard line in death row cases

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL TARM and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER March 27, 2023 0

Rejon Taylor hoped the election of Joe Biden, the first U.S. president to campaign on a pledge to end the death penalty, would mean a more sympathetic look at his claims that racial bias and other trial errors landed him on federal death row in Terre Haute, Indiana. But two years on, Justice Department attorneys under ...

