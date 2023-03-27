Lacey, Katzen LLP | Ryan Hayes

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
March 27, 2023

Lacey, Katzen LLP announces that Ryan Hayes has joined the firm in the Business, Corporate & Banking practice area. He received a Juris Doctor, Albany Law School Class of 2022, magna cum laude and a B.A., International Relations, SUNY Geneseo, cum laude.

