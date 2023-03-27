Phillips Lytle | Bianca Pavia

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2023 0

Phillips Lytle announces that Bianca Pavia joins the firm as an associate in the Corporate Practice Group, concentrating her practice in mergers and acquisitions, commercial real estate transactions and corporate matters. She also has expertise in the development of renewable energy projects, including solar, in her prior role as general counsel of a renewable energy company. ...

