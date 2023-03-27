Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Phillips Lytle | Eoin Ó Muimhneacháin (Moynihan)

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2023 0

Phillips Lytle announces that Eoin Ó Muimhneacháin (Moynihan) has joined the firm as an associate in the Litigation Practice Group, bringing significant expertise with respect to high value commercial dispute resolution, including litigation, arbitration and mediation. Moynihan has represented large multinational companies, governments and startups in industries including energy, retail, technology, gaming, shipping, aviation, construction, ...

