Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Assault case sent back to lower court

Assault case sent back to lower court

Defense should have been informed of identification

By: Bennett Loudon March 28, 2023 0

A state appeals court has sent an assault case back to the lower court because of a question about the identification of the defendant. David S. Alcaraz-Ubiles, 31, was convicted, in state Supreme Court in Monroe County before Justice Alex R. Renzi in August 2016 of first-degree assault. He was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo