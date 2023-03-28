Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Sandoval: People v. Thomas

March 28, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sandoval Defendant’s credibility – Probative People v. Thomas KA 18-02057 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal sexual act and rape. He argues that the court abused its discretion with its Sandoval ruling because the court did not provide a detailed recitation of ...

