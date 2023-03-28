Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Tainted juror: People v. Roberts

Fourth Department – Tainted juror: People v. Roberts

March 28, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Tainted juror Justification for pat down frisk People v. Roberts KA 18-01776 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of burglary. He argues a new trial is warranted because the county court failed to address a potential taint of the jury pool after certain comments were ...

