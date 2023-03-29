Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Adverse possession: Ulmark v. The Cobourn Corp.

Fourth Department – Adverse possession: Ulmark v. The Cobourn Corp.

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Adverse possession Default – Nonparty interest Ulmark v. The Cobourn Corp. CA 22-00106 Appealed from the Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiffs are owners of lakefront property in the defendant town. They commenced an action seeking to quiet title to or adverse possess an adjacent strip of lakefront. The defendant ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo