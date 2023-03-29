Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Ineffective assistance of counsel: People v. Thornton

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Ineffective assistance of counsel Withdrawal of plea – Little chance of success People v. Thornton KA 18-00445 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of murder. He argues that he was denied effective assistance of counsel by his appointed attorney to represent him on his motion ...

