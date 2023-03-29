Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Main Street Armory sold after fatal crowd surge

Main Street Armory sold after fatal crowd surge

By: Kevin Oklobzija March 29, 2023 0

The Main Street Armory, site of a panic-sparked crowd surge that killed three concert-goers earlier this month, has been sold. Scott Donaldson's Main Street Armory, LLC, filed the sales deed on Friday with the Monroe County Clerk's office. He had owned the property since 2005, when he bought the building in a bankruptcy sale. 900 E. Main ...

