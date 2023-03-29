Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 15, 2023

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 15, 2023    54 NOT PROVIDED ASIF NASEEM LLC to M836 MANAGEMENT LLC Property Address: Liber: 12792 Page: 0051 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $846,057.50 HIGH PEAKS PROPERTY HOLDINGS LLC to RED OAK CAPITAL NY LLC Property Address: Liber: 12792 Page: 0048 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $90,000.00 JOHNSON, MICHAEL B to STEWSON TERRA FIRMA LLC Property Address: Liber: ...

