Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 16, 2023

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 16, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 16, 2023    46 NOT PROVIDED BLUDANEPROP INC to PITTSFORD CORNER LLC Property Address: Liber: 12792 Page: 0311 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $635,094.00 FLOW, DOLORES A to FLOW, KYLE Property Address: 41 CLARK STREET, SWEDEN NY Liber: 12792 Page: 0295 Tax Account: 068.52-1-16 Full Sale Price: $1.00 GREAT ROCHESTER HOUSING LLC to KNAAK, GARY A Property Address: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo