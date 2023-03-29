Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded February 24, 2023

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded February 24, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded February 24, 2023 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT DETAIL SOURCE 20 ROHR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 - - LEGGETT, MARZETT 20 WARWICK AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE VISION HOLDINGS ROCHESTER 55 ONTARIO STREET APT 11, ROCHESTER NY 14605 - - RIVERA, LUIS E 55 ONTARIO STREET APT 11, ROCHESTER NY ...

